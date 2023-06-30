QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

