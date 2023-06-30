Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.06 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $81.06 million and approximately $13,336.75 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00026201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.02000535 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,857.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

