Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,154. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

