Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

RBC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,997. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

