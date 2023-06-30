Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 293.9% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 107,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

