Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $209,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,125,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,884.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

