Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $385,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.25.

NYSE:BIO traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $376.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,102. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

