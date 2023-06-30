Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 175,834 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

