Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.55. 1,969,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

