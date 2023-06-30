Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 110 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,661,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,144,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

