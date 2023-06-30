Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 345 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.70. The stock had a trading volume of 213,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.09 and its 200-day moving average is $459.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.63, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.