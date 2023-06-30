Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 710,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,731. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

