Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,721. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.