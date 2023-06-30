QUASA (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175.54

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $175.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.80 or 1.00078994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013763 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

