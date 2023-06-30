Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 274.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %
QUISF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 7,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.