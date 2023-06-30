Rainwater Charitable Foundation Purchases 30,078 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 63.0% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

