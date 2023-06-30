Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Lesa Sroufe & Co’s 4th Largest Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 3.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,017,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 488,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

