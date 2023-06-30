Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 1,691 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

