Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 4,457 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

