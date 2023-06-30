Rayonier’s (RYN) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by investment analysts at 51job in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RYN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 1,050,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

