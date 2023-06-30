Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RETA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. 400,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

