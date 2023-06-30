Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AGF Management (AGFMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGF Management (OTCMKTS: AGFMF):

6/22/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

6/20/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

6/16/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

6/12/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.75.

Shares of AGFMF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

