Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

6/29/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $53.00.

6/12/2023 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

6/2/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00.

5/18/2023 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 215,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.83.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1,107.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,596 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.