Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,350 ($80.74) to GBX 6,250 ($79.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($99.17) to GBX 8,400 ($106.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($96.31) to GBX 7,840 ($99.68) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($92.82) to GBX 7,500 ($95.36) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.83) to GBX 6,400 ($81.37) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,315.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 213,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.