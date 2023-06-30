Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRTW) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of RCRTW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

