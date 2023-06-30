Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 8,802,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,218,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

