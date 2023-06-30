Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 118,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,459. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

