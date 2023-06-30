Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

