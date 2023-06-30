Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. 193,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

