Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 5,894 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,136,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

