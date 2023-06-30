Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. 408,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

