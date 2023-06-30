Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 69,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $134.58. 318,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

