Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 77,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 80.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 780.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 309,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

