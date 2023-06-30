Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $15.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,425,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,542,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.