Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,149.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,784 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 57.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,196. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

