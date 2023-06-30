Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $708.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $758.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.