Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $57.58 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

