Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Remedent Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

