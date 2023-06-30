Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.76) to GBX 3,450 ($43.87) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RNSHF remained flat at $45.44 on Friday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

