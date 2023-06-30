Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.62. 266,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $152.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

