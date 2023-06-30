Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Research Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,613. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

