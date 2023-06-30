Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.73

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 159545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.