Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.73

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 159545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

