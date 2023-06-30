Reviewing Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A PayPal 9.63% 19.34% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $27.52 billion 2.71 $2.42 billion $2.37 28.16

This table compares Dazed and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dazed and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 13 23 0 2.59

PayPal has a consensus price target of $97.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Dazed.

Summary

PayPal beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

