Reviewing Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spotify Technology and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 0 7 15 0 2.68 Match Group 0 8 17 0 2.68

Valuation & Earnings

Spotify Technology currently has a consensus price target of $147.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $59.27, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

This table compares Spotify Technology and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $12.36 billion 2.45 -$453.05 million ($4.57) -34.85 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.66 $361.95 million $1.05 39.89

Match Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -6.49% -33.54% -10.31% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Spotify Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. Spotify Technology S.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

