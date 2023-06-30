Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$4.78–$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.60 billion-$23.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS.

Rite Aid Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.55 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

