Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,985 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $390.47. 1,190,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,038. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.91 and its 200-day moving average is $366.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.