Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 951 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,713. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

