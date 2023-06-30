Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,243 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 1,843,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,435. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

