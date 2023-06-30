Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,374 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 2,232,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,371. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

