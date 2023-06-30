Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $39.28 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 3.53% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 991,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 52,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.